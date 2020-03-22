Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

