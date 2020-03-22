Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

