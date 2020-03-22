Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

