Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 192 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,095,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,658,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

AWK stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

