Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 346 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 638,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

MXIM stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

