Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $152.62.

