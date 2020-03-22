Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,799 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

NYSE BHC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last 90 days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.