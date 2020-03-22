Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 191 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

