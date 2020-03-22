Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,953 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Orange were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Orange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

