Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 366 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,836,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,282,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 498,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

TIF opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.