Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,699 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.