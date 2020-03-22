Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,561 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

