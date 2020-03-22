Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

