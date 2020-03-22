Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 149000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99.

Novra Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Novra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.