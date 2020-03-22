NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $7.92. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 1,869,588 shares.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 86,145 shares of company stock valued at $649,928. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

