NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

