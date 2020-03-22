O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of OIIM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

