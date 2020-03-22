Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.43. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 8,577,578 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Cowen downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 166,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 721,617 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

