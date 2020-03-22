OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.21

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 2683780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $777.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

