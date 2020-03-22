Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,200,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,564. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.