Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Office Depot stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Office Depot by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Office Depot by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Office Depot by 35.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Office Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

