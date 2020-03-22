OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.75

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €28.75 ($33.43) and last traded at €29.90 ($34.77), with a volume of 24903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.10 ($31.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $508.08 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.10.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.