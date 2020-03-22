Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.