Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Oil States International alerts:

NYSE:OIS opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.