ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

