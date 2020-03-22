Oppenheimer Weighs in on Model N Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MODN)

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Model N in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Model N’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

MODN opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,990.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $355,073. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 52.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $3,909,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

