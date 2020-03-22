Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.22, 19,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 423,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

