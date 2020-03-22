Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Stock Price Up 25%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) shares rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.