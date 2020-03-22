OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.32.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $264.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

