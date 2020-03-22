Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.