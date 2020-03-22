Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Thursday.

OSAGF opened at $25.10 on Friday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $966.66 million for the quarter.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

