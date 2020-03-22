Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.65.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

