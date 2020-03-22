Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Owens & Minor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 264,943 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.