Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

OXB stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.81.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

