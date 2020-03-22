Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Down 17.6%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) shares fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 127,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 117,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

