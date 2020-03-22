Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

