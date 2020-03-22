Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,485,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,334 shares of company stock worth $4,397,004. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

