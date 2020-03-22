Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 267,832 Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dermira were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 570,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

DERM stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Dermira Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

DERM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald bought 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

