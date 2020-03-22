Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Trading Down 25%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) fell 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 299,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 204,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Para Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Para Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.