Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

