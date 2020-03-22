Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK) Trading Down 100%

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK) shares traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 290,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $896,189.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Peak Positioning Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

