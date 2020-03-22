Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million and a P/E ratio of -20.89.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

