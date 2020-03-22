Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $6.09. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 27,092,434 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $711.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

