Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Down 33.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 290,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 123,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

