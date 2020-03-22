Peter Gibson Buys 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

