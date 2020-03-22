Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

LON PETS opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

