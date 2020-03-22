Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.