Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

