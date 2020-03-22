Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 75500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

