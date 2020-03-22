Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.27

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 93566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.